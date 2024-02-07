Charles Barkley, like many people, plans on putting some money down on Super Bowl LVIII. During an appearance on Inside the NFL, Barkley revealed that he’s bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to lose each of the last two weeks, and while that hasn’t worked out especially well for him, the National Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is going to do it once again and back the San Francisco 49ers to come out victorious in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Burnt by Mahomes twice already, Charles Barkley is tripling down with the 9ers 🤣 Full @insidethenfl interview Tonight 8/7c on The CW pic.twitter.com/pUM4FoxQCf — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 6, 2024

While Barkley clearly was having some fun at his own expense here, he does have a few pretty good reasons for going with San Francisco here. For one, he is a big fan of indomitable Niners linebacker Fred Warner, who he calls “my favorite player.” But he also leaned on his own experience as one of the greatest NBA players to never win a championship and said that makes him root for one player in particular.

“I’m rooting for Trent Williams,” Barkley said. “I’m the guy who’s on the list of great players who never won a championship. So, Trent Williams has been probably one of the best offensive linemen in this league forever, so I really would love to see him get his championship.”

Williams is certainly high on the list of the greatest players to never win a Super Bowl, and San Francisco is entering Sunday as 2-point favorites to win the game. All they need to do is hope that Barkley’s track record of betting against the Chiefs isn’t too big of a hurdle to overcome and they’ll end up lifting the Lombardi Trophy.