The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to punch their ticket to the conference semifinals on Monday night. If the Thunder can get past the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 of their first round series, they’ll get a little extra time off to get their bodies right and prepare for either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Dallas Mavericks.

As such, Jalen Williams had a fit ready for a game this important. It is right here, and it includes … well, you can watch the video.

JALEN WILLIAMS ARRIVES 😳😳 OKC-NOP | 8:30pm/et on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/mZl3jGOH7e — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2024

This caught the eye of the Inside the NBA crew, presumably because Charles Barkley has already gotten all wound up over something Williams has worn during this series. Both Barkley and Shaq — the latter of whom just straight up screamed “the hell is that?” when he saw it for the first time — were completely baffled by what Williams was doing, although Barkley has a theory: Because he’s wearing this, there’s no way the Thunder are going to lose.

"WHAT THE HELL IS THAT?!" Jalen Williams shocks the crew with his fit again 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xd5IMlumyN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2024

“I tell you what, the Pelicans ain’t got no chance tonight,” Barkley exclaimed. “Cause if you come to the game like that … if you come to the game lookin’ like that, you gonna beat somebody. There’s no way OKC losing, that boy come to the game lookin’ like that, it is over for the Pelicans.”

Barkley then riffed for a few seconds about his new favorite place on earth to riff about: Galveston, Texas.