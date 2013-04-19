Charles Barkley’s Nike Barkley Posite Max “Metallic Green”

During his playing days, Charles Barkley was an advertising monster with Nike, and now the new lifestyle “Metallic Green” Barkley Posite Max is being released with a futuristic look. Combining elements of past Barkley sneakers, designer Marc Dolce took inspiration from a dinosaur exhibit in a museum. The shoe features a green hue on the nubuck and Foamposite-based upper.

The Nike Barkley Posite Max shoe will be available in four remaining colorways that will debut monthly through August 2013, so stick with Dime for more details.

Hit page 2 for some behind-the-scenes looks at the sneaker and ad campaign…

