Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 5

I watched Game 5 in a bar full of my anti-Heat friends. Whensank that off-balanced, are-you-kidding-me three , a “U-S-A!” chant broke out first amongst my friends, then throughout the entire bar. When I asked why that started, I was told that what Miami did this offseason was “un-American.” So congratulations, Dallas, for winning America’s heart. Now to the rest of the winners and losers.

Winners

J.J. Barea: For shooting 4-5 from distance. Clearly the NBA gods were making up for his abysmal shooting performance during the first four games. A timely game to come through, might I add.

Jason Terry: Barea may have summoned the NBA gods, but Terry clearly made some ritual sacrifices. At least that’s the only explanation I can come up with for how he made that three to seal the game.

Shawn Marion: For finishing the game at an astounding +21 plus/minus. The next closest Mavs were Tyson Chandler and Dirk Nowitzki, tied at +14.

Brian Cardinal: For nailing that two-handed three. If only the camera had shown Rick Carlisle‘s face, which was probably contorted in some awkward combination of shock and fear.

Ian Mahinmi: Let’s ignore his inability to contain Chris Bosh in any way, and instead focus on his ability to only commit three fouls in eight minutes. That’s a 40 percent improvement from Game 3!

Brian Cardinal, again: It’s always funny when a minor role player so significantly impacts a series with his outlandish physicality. Sorry, Dwyane.

Peja Stojakovic: For not getting in the game. Because, let’s be honest â€“ if Carlisle had thrown some minutes his way, he only would have embarrassed himself.

Juwan Howard: In just under six minutes, he went 3-3 on FGAs. The highlight moment was clearly when he received the ball at the free-throw line with no one around him. The ensuing thought process resembled something like “Holy sh*t, I’m open, what the hell do I do with this round object? Maybe I’ll throw it near that cylinder.” And of course it went in.

Eddie House: Clearly a loser for pulling his classic, “Don’t worry guys, let me take this contested shot instead of giving up the ball to LeBron, D-Wade or Bosh” (the shot was an airball). But he’s ultimately a winner because he recorded a +3 plus/minus in three and a half minutes of playing time.