Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 5

Winners
J.J. Barea: For shooting 4-5 from distance. Clearly the NBA gods were making up for his abysmal shooting performance during the first four games. A timely game to come through, might I add.
Jason Terry: Barea may have summoned the NBA gods, but Terry clearly made some ritual sacrifices. At least that’s the only explanation I can come up with for how he made that three to seal the game.
Shawn Marion: For finishing the game at an astounding +21 plus/minus. The next closest Mavs were Tyson Chandler and Dirk Nowitzki, tied at +14.
Brian Cardinal: For nailing that two-handed three. If only the camera had shown Rick Carlisle‘s face, which was probably contorted in some awkward combination of shock and fear.
Ian Mahinmi: Let’s ignore his inability to contain Chris Bosh in any way, and instead focus on his ability to only commit three fouls in eight minutes. That’s a 40 percent improvement from Game 3!
Brian Cardinal, again: It’s always funny when a minor role player so significantly impacts a series with his outlandish physicality. Sorry, Dwyane.
Peja Stojakovic: For not getting in the game. Because, let’s be honest â€“ if Carlisle had thrown some minutes his way, he only would have embarrassed himself.
Juwan Howard: In just under six minutes, he went 3-3 on FGAs. The highlight moment was clearly when he received the ball at the free-throw line with no one around him. The ensuing thought process resembled something like “Holy sh*t, I’m open, what the hell do I do with this round object? Maybe I’ll throw it near that cylinder.” And of course it went in.
Eddie House: Clearly a loser for pulling his classic, “Don’t worry guys, let me take this contested shot instead of giving up the ball to LeBron, D-Wade or Bosh” (the shot was an airball). But he’s ultimately a winner because he recorded a +3 plus/minus in three and a half minutes of playing time.
Chalmers is a winner…He looks like a point guard out there…his passing is 100% times better than I remember at any point in his career I’ve seen him. He is shooting and defending without fear…
There was one time when LeBron was trying to chew him out for the cameras (again with that saying something in an animated fashion while looking for the cameras)…but Chalmers was really keeping the Heat aggressive. I don’t know why Spo took him out for that long (seemingly long) stretch for Bibby/House when JJ got loose and changed the whole game.
Chalmers might be a late bloomer…i hope. cuz he has games where im impressed a lil