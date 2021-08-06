Getty Image
DimeMag

The Hornets Are Reportedly Discussing Deals With Kelly Oubre And Lauri Markkanen

by:

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly eyeing two of the bigger name free agents left on the market.

First, per The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the Hornets are discussing a deal with free agent forward Kelly Oubre. No deal is imminent, per Aldridge, but “talks are ongoing.” Oubre spent last season with the Warriors, averaging 15.4 points per game, having previously played for the Suns and Warriors.

Second, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. the Hornets are also looking into working out an offer sheet with Bulls restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen.

Both moves could have upside for Charlotte. Neither player is a star caliber player, but both have upside that might be worth a look at. With Oubre, his three-point shooting (he’s a career 32.6% shooter) is the big question mark that he has to unlock to take the next step, having shot 35 percent two seasons ago in Phoenix. However, he’s a strong, versatile wing defender that Charlotte could use, and he would add to an interesting forward rotation that includes Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.

As for Markkanen, he could be an interesting second contract player to roll the dice on. He’s shown offensive upside his career — particularly as a shooter — but struggles to rebound and isn’t bulky enough inside to punish teams that put smaller wings on him.However, a change of scenery could do him some good as Chicago hasn’t been a consistent environment for his development. It’s also unclear if the Bulls would match an offer sheet, as they traded Thad Young in the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade that thinned out their power forward rotation.

Overall, if Charlotte adds one or both, it adds to an interesting team that features the aforementioned wings, Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and rookie James Bouknight. How all of that fits together would be the task for James Borrego, but it would be a fascinating talent pool for the Hornets.

Listen To This
Foxing Will Go For Broke Or Die Trying
by:
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
×