Charlotte Hornets 2021-22 Season Preview: Keep Building

The Charlotte Hornets have been stuck in purgatory for a while. They’ve made the playoffs exactly three times since the Charlotte Bobcats brought basketball back to the city in 2004-05, with all of those spells ending in a first round defeat. That might remain the case at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, but right now, there’s hope in Charlotte that the Hornets can potentially be something going forward. Following a 33-39 season that looked promising before both Gordon Hayward and Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball got hurt and ended with a loss in the play-in tournament, there looks to be an infrastructure in place for playoff basketball to no longer be an occasional one-off. This team’s job is to keep building that infrastructure, and if it ends with a first postseason berth since 2015-16, well, you can probably guess no one in the Queen City will be too unhappy.

Roster:

LaMelo Ball

James Bouknight

Miles Bridges

Vernon Carey

DJ Carton

Gordon Hayward

Wes Iwundu

Kai Jones

Arnoldas Kulboka (two-way)

Scottie Lewis (two-way)

Cody Martin

Jalen McDaniels

Kelly Oubre

Mason Plumlee

Nick Richards

Terry Rozier

Ish Smith

Xavier Sneed

JT Thor

PJ Washington

Projected Vegas Win Total: 36.5 wins

Biggest Addition: Mason Plumlee/Kai Jones

Charlotte’s center spot is a major, major question mark. The logic here appears to be that Plumlee, who has long been a respectable frontcourt option for a handful of teams, can keep things steady while Jones, the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a freak athlete who needs polish, gets minutes on occasion and develops into the team’s center of the future. If that happens, the team’s biggest concern on the roster is solved. If it blows up, perhaps Charlotte will find itself in the market for someone barring Jalen McDaniels blowing up.

Biggest Loss: Devonte’ Graham

Graham blossomed into a really nice guard option during his time in Charlotte. He was able to parlay this into a good payday from the New Orleans Pelicans — after acquiring Graham in a three-team deal, the Pels rewarded him with a four-year, $47.3 million contract. The Hornets will assuredly miss his ability to hit threes and initiate the offense, although it’s a safe bet that they’ll be happy to give the lion’s share of these responsibilities to LaMelo Ball.

Biggest Question: Can LaMelo Ball avoid a sophomore slump?

Ball is that dude, the kind of potential building block for longterm success that the franchise just has not had. Even if he had not shot the ball better than anticipated, Ball’s total control of the game was so far beyond his years that you’d be totally in your right to wonder if he was a teenager. Some rookies have had better numbers — 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes a night while connecting on 35.2 percent of his threes — but Ball was as impressive as any first-year player in recent history.