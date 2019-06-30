Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets did not come with a supermax, or even close to it, offer for Kemba Walker ahead of free agency and, as such, the All-Star point guard is headed to Boston.

There have been rumors abound about who Charlotte would be targeting to replace Walker at point guard, and Celtics backup Terry Rozier became heavily linked to the Hornets plans. Sure enough, on Sunday it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Rozier will be headed to Charlotte on a 3-year, $58 million deal that is fully guaranteed, and the deal will happen via sign-and-trade with Boston.