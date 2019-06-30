The Hornets Will Reportedly Sign-And-Trade For Terry Rozier On A $58 Million Deal

06.30.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets did not come with a supermax, or even close to it, offer for Kemba Walker ahead of free agency and, as such, the All-Star point guard is headed to Boston.

There have been rumors abound about who Charlotte would be targeting to replace Walker at point guard, and Celtics backup Terry Rozier became heavily linked to the Hornets plans. Sure enough, on Sunday it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Rozier will be headed to Charlotte on a 3-year, $58 million deal that is fully guaranteed, and the deal will happen via sign-and-trade with Boston.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyBOSTON CELTICSCHARLOTTE HORNETSterry rozier
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP