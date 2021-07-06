The Atlanta Dream Have Suspended Guard Chennedy Carter Indefinitely

The Atlanta Dream announced on Monday that they’ve suspended star point guard Chennedy Carter until further notice for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Due to conduct detrimental to the team, Chennedy Carter has been suspended until further notice. — Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) July 6, 2021

Carter played just five minutes and 34 seconds on Sunday in a 23-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces, not appearing at all after the first quarter. What exactly happened isn’t yet clear, though The Next’s Spencer Nusbaum reported that “a player tried to talk to Chennedy Carter during a timeout and Carter got mad.” Girls Talk Sports TV’s Khristina Williams reported that an “altercation occurred on [the] team bench.” The Dream reported mid-game that Carter would not return and specified that it was not due to an injury.

It’s noteworthy that the Dream didn’t suspend Carter for a set period of time — especially since the team plays just two more games before a month-long break during the Olympics. Nothing has indicated that the Dream are shopping Carter, but with a whole lot of downtime, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear teams working up trade offers for the 22-year-old 2020 No. 4 pick ahead of the August 21 deadline.

Teammate Courtney Williams has spoken about the Carter incident, forcefully denying a since-deleted report about a physical altercation in the locker room.

If you know me, you know how I get down. I never initiate controversy, I’m too old for that now.

I was brought up different in this league. You respect your Vets & Coaches, whether you agree or not. Y’all stay safe out there though 🙏🏽 — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) July 6, 2021

You know I never duck the truth 🤷🏽‍♀️ Like I said I’ve NEVER initiated anything. I respond, and at times it may not always be the most politically correct, but it’s always ME https://t.co/qB4biDi7Yt — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) July 6, 2021

And for the record.. I never got anybody traded and I don’t plan on it now. Y’all wild man lol I don’t have that much say so, hell I ain’t even been on this team that long. Yall come up with anything. — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) July 6, 2021

It’s deleted bc it’s CAP. That never happened https://t.co/6aRQYTuKo6 — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) July 6, 2021

Dream owner Renee Montgomery also put out a statement on Twitter, too

Building a winning culture means holding ourselves accountable as a team. As we grow through situations, we will work towards helping our players in all aspects. No need to panic, it’s part of the grind ✍🏾#DoItForTheDream https://t.co/SFVNlijZ8G — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) July 6, 2021

In 11 games this season, Carter is averaging 14.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field with 3.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.1 turnovers. In her rookie season, she averaged 17.4 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from 3-point range with 3.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Just past the midway point, the Dream are 6-11, good for 10th place in a 12-team league. It’s been a rocky start for Atlanta, which saw its head coach, Nicki Collen, leave the team just two weeks before the start of the season to coach Baylor’s women’s team, and fired general manager Chris Sienko six days after the draft. Resolving the Carter situation, either internally or with a move, now takes top priority for a team still trying to build a foundation.