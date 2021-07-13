Chiney Ogwumike Has No Use For Hesitation

Chiney Ogwumike is on. On court with the L.A. Sparks; on ESPN with her podcast, Chiney; on a bold and towering mural alongside Ashleigh Johnson, Alex Morgan, Oksana Masters and Chelsea Wolfe in a partnership with Secret to promote girls and women in sport; and soon, if FIBA’s multi-tiered approval process passes, on the Nigerian women’s basketball team for the upcoming Olympics alongside her sisters, Erica and Nneka. “On” is the word the brain needs to use when describing the full force of Ogwumike, though her power is more of constant undercurrent, a steady and humming energy, than something toggled by a switch. Which is handy, because when asked to pick her favorite word — a question inspired by her once saying her big sister, Nneka’s, was “grace” — Ogwumike hesitates for the first time. “Ooooo,” Ogwumike says with a laugh. “It’s so funny how it’s my job to know everything about other people as an analyst, and then it’s like, okay, how do I analyze myself?” The difficulty a person as deeply perceptive as Ogwumike has in distilling herself doesn’t come from a lack of self-awareness. The challenge is that to limit herself — something you come to understand when watching her snatch up second chances under the basket, or set impervious screens to get her teammates clear so they can send the ball looping back to her for a shot from deep — goes against what feels like Ogwumike’s main drive: to go beyond. “I’m trying to think of what the essence of my favorite word is, but it’s almost like I have this drive, this motivation, I don’t want to say Energizer bunny — it’s like, can’t stop, won’t stop type of mentality,” Ogwumike says, her voice a little scratchy from her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel the night before with guest host Wanda Sykes (“I have no voice because I was having so much fun with Wanda,” she clarifies). “So it’s not one word, but it’s fearless, almost. You know, keep going and keep progressing no matter what I’m doing. Why waste a moment?” For Ogwumike, much of that fearlessness was instilled in her by taking up sports as a kid, and it’s that feeling she wants to instill in young girls through her partnership with Secret. “Every athlete has, you’re told this is what you’re good at, and this is what you need to work on. You have strengths and weaknesses. I would say that for me, it’s an exercise in vulnerability, right?” she recalls. “As young girls, you are vulnerable going to school and learning and being around people for the first time and trying to find out what you like. That’s where you get tested. And I think sports is what helped give me the confidence to deal with my vulnerabilities, deal with my weaknesses and learn how to embrace my strengths instead of focusing on the possible negatives. And that’s why we find it so important to support girls in sports from the grassroots level, because that’s a huge indicator for confidence and even success at the professional level. “That girls are falling out [of sports] at two times the rate of young boys. And yet that’s coupled with the idea that over 90 percent of women in C-suite positions — CMOs, COOs, CEOs — played sports. We have the reasoning as to why we should support women in sports and enhance the coverage,” Ogwumike stresses. “We know that no one will go harder for the next generation of young girls than us.”

Advocacy is a conduit through which much of Ogwumike’s energy flows, and why she was eventually urged into her position as VP of the WNBA Player’s Association by Nneka, the organization’s president. One of the earliest and funniest moments of her show comes in the inaugural episode, when she’s joined by Nneka, whose eyes go wide in horror as Chiney’s glint with delight when she jokes, “Shout out nepotism!” on their side-by-side executive committee roles. “We were fully elected, okay? All the votes and everything.” Ogwumike says of the candid moment using the same ribbing tone before turning sincere, “But that just shows you how we roll. We just gravitate towards each other.” The elder Ogwumike, who counts WNBA Champion and six-time All-Star as a small sampling of her accolades, has been a driving force in Chiney’s development on and off court since the two “were kids in the driveway” practicing hoops. Chiney, meanwhile, views Nneka as a “goal model,” a person who sets the bar for herself “and then also is very inclusive with us as sisters to help us achieve them as well.” “She sets goals for herself and those goals have been infectious,” Ogwumike says about how she’s watched Nneka open doors. “And I think that’s the best thing you can do as a woman.” Chiney and Nneka both have experience playing abroad — Nneka in Poland and Russia, and Chiney in Italy (“There’s no better life than playing the sport you love and at night, going to bed or going home and seeing the Italian countryside,” she says, “I was like, whoa, am I in a Nicholas Sparks novel?”) and China — and while it’s something that goes hand-in-hand for many WNBA players during the offseason, Ogwumike credits her time overseas as something that opened her eyes to the opportunities sports can, more widely, provide women. Now, all three sisters are waiting to see if the doors to a more gilded global stage will open to them. With Team USA neglecting to name Nneka to their Olympic roster, the trio have been listed on the Nigerian women’s basketball team’s provisional roster, and could make history if FIBA approves Nneka and Chiney’s additions to the final 12-person team. The Ogwumike sisters are on the threshold of history after the trio were listed in the 15 man provisional list submitted to the Nigeria Basketball Federation by Head Coach, Otis Hughley.@nnekaogwumike pic.twitter.com/Rnty1VUXgv — #NBBF (@nbbfonline) July 6, 2021 “I don’t know how many families can say you have three Olympians that can all play on the same team,” Ogwumike says with a chuckle. “Being Nigerian has mattered to me and my family, being American has mattered to me and my family. And it’s an opportunity we don’t take for granted. And to be able to do this with my sisters in about two weeks, say, ‘I’m an Olympian,’ that, to me. is literally a dream come true. And then it’s times three, and got to shout out my other little sister, Olivia, who is our biggest support system and keeps us on balance as well.”