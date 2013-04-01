Chris Bosh Buries the Game-Winning Three Against the Spurs

#Miami Heat #Video
04.01.13 5 years ago

No LeBron James, no Dwyane Wade, in San Antonio? No problem. Like we said here, it was Chris Bosh Time in Texas yesterday afternoon.

Watch here as Bosh drills the game-winning three from the top of the key after everyone in the arena decides to go with Ray Allen on the ball screen:

And yes, we chose to post the Spurs feed,because it’s more fun to hear a sad Sean Elliott.

WATCH MORE GREAT BUZZER BEATERS HERE

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Video
TAGSbuzzeBUZZER-BEATERSCHRIS BOSHDimeMaggame-winnersMIAMI HEATSean Elliottvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP