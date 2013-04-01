Chris Bosh Buries the Game-Winning Three Against the Spurs

No LeBron James, no Dwyane Wade, in San Antonio? No problem. Like we said here, it was Chris Bosh Time in Texas yesterday afternoon.

Watch here as Bosh drills the game-winning three from the top of the key after everyone in the arena decides to go with Ray Allen on the ball screen:

And yes, we chose to post the Spurs feed,because it’s more fun to hear a sad Sean Elliott.

