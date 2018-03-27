Getty Image

The Louisville Cardinals have found their next head basketball coach. The program has reportedly tabbed Xavier coach Chris Mack as the man to fill interim head coach David Padgett’s shoes, a move that had been long assumed to be in the cards at some point but became finalized on Tuesday afternoon.

The word of Mack’s move to the other side of the Ohio River was reported by Jeff Goodman of ESPN, who included word that Mack will receive a very handsome seven-year deal from the Cardinals.