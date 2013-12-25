Chris Paul, Cliff Paul X-Mas Day Spot: “Heritage Of The Assist”

#Video #Chris Paul #Commercials
12.25.13 5 years ago

Merry Christmas basketball fans. We’ve already completed the first Christmas Day game of the NBA’s quintuple-header, but we thought it might be nice to show you the new Chris Paul ad for State Farm. His long-lost twin brother, Cliff Paul, is back and they’re tracking the lineage of the assist through prior generations of the Paul family. Happy holidays!

Christmas is a time for giving, so why not give an assist? It’s what Chris Paul would do.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Chris Paul#Commercials
TAGSChris PaulCliff PaulCOMMERCIALSSTATE FARMvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP