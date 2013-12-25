Chris Paul, Cliff Paul X-Mas Day Spot: “Heritage Of The Assist”

Merry Christmas basketball fans. We’ve already completed the first Christmas Day game of the NBA’s quintuple-header, but we thought it might be nice to show you the new Chris Paul ad for State Farm. His long-lost twin brother, Cliff Paul, is back and they’re tracking the lineage of the assist through prior generations of the Paul family. Happy holidays!

Christmas is a time for giving, so why not give an assist? It’s what Chris Paul would do.

