What Will A Thunder Team Led By Chris Paul Actually Look Like?

Chris Paul isn’t exiting Oklahoma City any time soon, according to reporting from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rather, the Thunder front office has canvassed the league and not found a trade they deem suitable, so they will hold on to the star point guard and look for a move at a later date. With so much of the league unable to be traded due to recently being signed to new contracts, it makes sense that Oklahoma City found it difficult to move on from Paul. Come Dec. 15, things will change significantly, as most of this summer’s signings will be trade-eligible.

For now, though, Paul is a member of the Thunder and will likely begin the season as the team’s starting point guard. So how will this new-look Oklahoma City outfit actually look on the floor?

Barring an unforeseen injury or trade-related holdout, Paul will walk right into the role that Russell Westbrook vacated as the starting point guard and primary offensive initiator. For much of the Thunder roster, this will be a relatively straightforward swap, as they should be used to playing with a ball-dominant point guard capable of being an offense unto himself. Paul will step into the Oklahoma City’s spread pick-and-roll attack and feel right at home with the ball in his hands, particularly after playing in Houston for the last two seasons.