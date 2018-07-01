Chris Paul Is Set To Stay With The Rockets On A Four-Year Max Deal

Getty Image

Unlike many top-tier NBA free agents during the summer of 2018, Chris Paul’s decision did not appear to come with much drama. The rare circumstances of his arrival in Houston, headlined by an “opt-in-and-trade” scenario, seemed to provide clarity that the future Hall of Fame point guard would be re-signing with the Rockets and that was the operating norm throughout the process.

With that as the backdrop, Paul has pulled the trigger on a deal that will keep him in Texas alongside James Harden on a team that was perilously close to championship glory just a few weeks ago. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Paul is in for a gigantic payday to stay in Houston.

All-Star Chris Paul will sign a four-year, $160M max contract to stay with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Paul confirmed the news right at the onset of free agency via Uninterrupted.