The story of the Golden State Warriors recruiting Kevin Durant during the 2016 offseason is pretty well known. The Warriors fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and almost immediately, players (namely Draymond Green) started doing what they could to convince Durant that he was the missing piece they needed to become champions once again.

Apparently, Chris Paul thought this was an effective way of pitching a franchise, which is why he’s reportedly already doing this with LeBron James. It’s been less than two days since the Warriors bounced the Houston Rockets from the 2018 NBA Playoffs, which means Paul has his sites set on bringing his banana boat buddy to Houston.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Paul has started trying to pitch James on joining the Rockets in the event he opts out of his contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.