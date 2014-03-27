Chris Paul Lob Off The Glass To Blake Griffin

#Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin #GIFs
03.26.14 4 years ago

The Pelicans made the mistake of allowing the Clippers to get into the open court early in their Wednesday game against the Pacific Division leaders. After coming up with the loose ball, Chris Paul found himself with no traffic in front of him. Blake Griffin was the only one to follow in tow, and viewers knew they were about to witness a thrilling play between the duo. CP3 decided to throw a high lob off the backboard to Griffin, who powerfully crushed it through with both hands.

