The Phoenix Suns have navigated the last month of the regular season without the services of Chris Paul. During a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 7, Paul had to leave with the injury, and while the veteran guard initially expressed optimism that he wouldn’t be out too long, he’s been sidelined for the last 14 games.

The team has done pretty well without him — they’ve gone 9-5 over that stretch and currently sit in first place in the Western Conference with a 16-8 record — but of course, Paul has been a major reason for the success the team has had ever since his arrival in Phoenix. And according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, it seems like Paul’s return is imminent.

Phoenix will play host to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in a showdown of the top teams in each conference, and per Haynes, the plan is for Paul to make his return to action unless something unforeseen happens.

Pheonix Suns star Chris Paul – barring a setback – intends to make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined for a month with heel injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 7, 2022

Paul, who is 37 and in the midst of his 18th season as a professional, got off to a bit of a slow start prior to getting hurt. The 12-time All-Star selection is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 30.2 minutes per game while connecting on 36.8 percent of his field goal attempts.