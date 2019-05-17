Getty Image

The 2018 NBA offseason feels like forever ago, given the nature of the NBA season and how much has happened in the league since. Because of that, it can be easy to forget there was, at a time, a budding Twitter beef between Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum stemming from a podcast appearance that was briefly the top story in the league.

Durant and McCollum went back and forth over KD’s decision to join the Warriors before eventually letting it fizzle out, but 10 months later, their matchup in the Western Conference Finals has brought that back to the forefront. That wasn’t the only Twitter interaction McCollum had with a Warriors affiliated person over the summer, though as a month later he made his now infamous “I’m trying Jennifer” response to a Warriors fan calling him out for not winning a playoff game when he doubled down on his critique of the Warriors super team.