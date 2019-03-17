C.J. McCollum Will Undergo An MRI After A Scary Fall Against The Spurs

03.16.19 8 mins ago

Getty Image

C.J. McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers were hoping this could be the year. Now, the franchise hopes McCollum is just healthy for the postseason.

The dynamic guard for Portland left Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with an undisclosed injury after a fall following a drive to the basket. With the Blazers trailing 76-74 to the Spurs with about seven minutes left in the third quarter, McCollum drove toward the hoop and landed awkwardly.

While laying on the ground in agony, play continued up court until a stoppage in play could focus on McCollum, grasping his knee, on the end line under the hoop.

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGScj mccollumPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
