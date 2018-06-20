Getty Image

The Cavaliers face a number of interesting scenarios that could play out this summer, all of which depend on what LeBron James decides to do in free agency.

The problem for Cleveland is they have to make one of their biggest decisions — what to do with the No. 8 pick — before LeBron makes his, which puts them in a precarious position. Many have felt the Cavs would try to deal the eighth pick to land veteran help to make their roster look more desirable to James, who wants to continue competing for championships. However, the eighth pick alone can’t get them a player (for salary cap reasons), and the only contract that can match up with a significant star-caliber player and not completely tank the value of that pick is Kevin Love.

So, the Cavs basically have to determine whether they can get a player worthy of a package of Love and the eighth pick that would actually make them significantly better. That package doesn’t seem like it’s enough to land Kawhi Leonard, and outside of Leonard there isn’t a star on the trade market that makes a ton of sense in a trade (although Kemba Walker has been floated as a possibility).