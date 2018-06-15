The Best Trade Packages The Spurs Can Look To Get For Kawhi Leonard

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is the new Kyrie Irving, in that he’s this year’s superstar that has publicly (by way of multiple reputable reporters) requested a trade. After months of speculation the star would possibly be on the trade market, it became as official as it can be on Friday.

Even moreso than Kyrie Irving, there is reason for pretty much every team in the NBA to have interest in this trade, as Leonard is as unique a talent as there is in the NBA. The bigger question is what teams will be willing to part with for a player with one year remaining on his deal before he can decline his player option and hit free agency once again. The prospect of Leonard only being a one-year rental may keep some teams from putting their best assets on the table without reassurances from Kawhi that he’ll stick around (which he has no reason to really give a team).

The Lakers reportedly top Leonard’s wishlist of destinations, but there have been grumblings he would simply like to be in a bigger market, whether L.A. or New York or anywhere else. The Spurs, however, don’t have to do him any favors (and honestly, after all this it’d be stunning if they wanted to) so every team can feel like they have an opportunity to get him if they’re willing to pay the price.

That leads to a number of teams legitimately being in the mix for Leonard, with some that you would expect, and others that may come as a surprise. The list below is in alphabetical order and based off of both reports about teams expected to make runs at Leonard, as well as some speculation by yours truly into teams that can make very intriguing offers to San Antonio. Let’s get weird!