Getty Image

The Cavaliers are going to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this summer, largely because the future of the franchise is in the hands of LeBron James (as it has been since 2003) and his decision to stay or leave Cleveland will determine whether they remain an Eastern Conference contender.

The problem for Cleveland is they have no idea what James is going to do, because all indications as of now are that LeBron himself isn’t sure of his impending decision. The one thing we’re confident of is that he’ll turn down his player option for next year by the June 29 deadline (although there is the ever-so-slight possibility he doesn’t like his options this summer and will ride it out one more year). However come July, everything is up in the air.

So, the Cavs enter the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday with the No. 8 overall pick and confusion about whether to use it to add a young player that they would desperately need if James leaves, or to trade it away in hopes of landing a strong veteran player to keep LeBron interested.