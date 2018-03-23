Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting healthy at the right time. The three-time defending conference champions have 11 more games until the regular season comes to a close, and because the team has clinched a spot in the postseason, those games will likely be dedicated to building up chemistry between the team’s longer-tenured members and the players that were acquired at the trade deadline.

The issue has been that a handful of players have been banged up in recent days, but as interim head coach Larry Drew announced on Friday evening, the team will welcome a trio of players back from the injured list. Drew told reporters before the team’s game against Phoenix that Rodney Hood, Larry Nance, and Tristan Thompson will all return to the rotation.