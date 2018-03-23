The Cavaliers Will Welcome A Trio Of Injured Players Back On Friday Against Phoenix

#Cleveland Cavaliers
03.23.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting healthy at the right time. The three-time defending conference champions have 11 more games until the regular season comes to a close, and because the team has clinched a spot in the postseason, those games will likely be dedicated to building up chemistry between the team’s longer-tenured members and the players that were acquired at the trade deadline.

The issue has been that a handful of players have been banged up in recent days, but as interim head coach Larry Drew announced on Friday evening, the team will welcome a trio of players back from the injured list. Drew told reporters before the team’s game against Phoenix that Rodney Hood, Larry Nance, and Tristan Thompson will all return to the rotation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLarry NanceRodney HoodTristan Thompson

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 10 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP