The Cavs Are Now Vegas Favorites To Make The NBA Finals

05.07.18

Getty Image

The team employing LeBron James has reached the NBA Finals in seven consecutive seasons and, prior to the 2017-2018 campaign, many predicted that streak to reach eight with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The path to making that a reality, however, hasn’t been easy. It’s been an up-and-down campaign for the defending Eastern Conference champions and, after significant struggles against the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs, Cleveland entered round two as significant underdogs, at least according to betting markets, against the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors.

Fast-forward to three consecutive victories, including two on the road, and things have changed in Las Vegas. In fact, the Cavaliers are now seen as prohibitive favorites to reach the NBA Finals.

