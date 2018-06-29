Keeping LeBron James Is Cleveland’s ‘Plan A, B, And C’ This Summer

It’s official: LeBron James is going to become a free agent this summer. For the next 36 hours or so, James is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but after word dropped on Friday morning that he would not opt into the final year of his contract, it became clear that the Cavs may be on borrowed time.

Cleveland still should not fret, though, as the franchise is still in a position to bring James back this summer. Sure, there will be some competition from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, but on the whole, there’s no reason (at least for now) for the Cavs to believe they’ve lost James again.

In the least surprising news that has ever been reported, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin let it be known that Cleveland’s offseason, at least for now, revolves around trying to bring James back.

