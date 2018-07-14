The Cavs Will Bring Back Channing Frye On A One-Year Deal

07.14.18 45 mins ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t getting LeBron James back, but a member of their championship-winning team from 2016 is returning to the fold.

Channing Frye is reportedly headed back to Cleveland on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old forward played 44 games with the Cavaliers before a trade sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers. But it seems the Cavs are still interested in his talents, and he’ll be back on the roster this fall.

Yahoo’s Shams Charaina first reported the move on Saturday, clarifying that it’s a one-year deal for $2.4 million.

