The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a post-LeBron reality for the second time in five years, watching their homegrown superstar bounce for sunny beaches yet again, this time heading to L.A. to play for the Lakers.

With LeBron leaving, it’s officially time for the Cavs to turn the page and enter a rebuilding phase, but they don’t seem too overly eager to tear it down immediately and start over from scratch. They’ll play Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman a good bit this season, along with Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, and one would expect them to re-sign Rodney Hood at some point this summer to see how he performs without the pressures of being next to LeBron. Other than that, though, there’s not much in the way of youth, particularly in the frontcourt.

Kevin Love is, quite clearly, the Cavs’ best player, but most have expected Cleveland to explore dealing him because he’s also their best trade chip moving forward to get more assets, which they desperately need. The Cavs, by all reports, aren’t actively shopping their All-Star, but are listening to offers for him, as they should.