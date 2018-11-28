The Cavaliers Have Traded Kyle Korver To The Jazz

Associate Editor
11.28.18

Getty Image

Kyle Korver spent a little less than three years in Utah, as the veteran sharpshooter suited up for the Jazz from 2007 to 2010. It was there that Korver had his most prolific season from behind the arc, shooting a blistering 53.6 percent from downtown during the 2009-10 campaign, which is still an NBA record for a single season.

Nearly 11 years after he was first traded to Utah, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to send Korver back out west. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Korver has been traded to the Jazz in a package that includes a pair of future second-round picks and Alec Burks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSAlec BurksCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYLE KORVERUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP