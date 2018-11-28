The Cavaliers Have Traded Kyle Korver To The Jazz

Getty Image

Kyle Korver spent a little less than three years in Utah, as the veteran sharpshooter suited up for the Jazz from 2007 to 2010. It was there that Korver had his most prolific season from behind the arc, shooting a blistering 53.6 percent from downtown during the 2009-10 campaign, which is still an NBA record for a single season.

Nearly 11 years after he was first traded to Utah, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to send Korver back out west. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Korver has been traded to the Jazz in a package that includes a pair of future second-round picks and Alec Burks.