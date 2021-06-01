The first two games of the Hawks-Knicks series were close fought battles that saw each team pick up a win in New York, but when the series shifted to Atlanta, things turned dramatically in favor of the Hawks. Back home, Atlanta won both games at State Farm Arena to take a 3-1 lead back to New York, winning the two games by a combined 28 points to take firm control of the series.

In those games, the Knicks’ offensive issues have continued to stand out, as their All-Star Julius Randle has struggled mightily from the field and the lone continuous bright spot has been the play of Derrick Rose, but that simply hasn’t been enough to keep pace with a Hawks team finding its stride. New York’s frustration is also starting to show in the form of some chippy play, most notably a shove Julius Randle gave Danilo Gallinari in Game 4.

On Tuesday, the Hawks met with the media after shootaround and Clint Capela was asked about the Knicks getting physical and trying to get the Hawks off of their game, and responded that Atlanta is embracing that type of play and is more than prepared to give it back to them — while making sure to note they can do so and get wins in the process.

Clint Capela: "We can push guys around too and we can talk shit as well and get a win with it, so what are you going to do about it? … " "We'll send you on vacation." pic.twitter.com/xjLmjod2Aj — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) June 1, 2021

“They are trying to play tough, push our guys around and talk sh*t,” Capela said. “But we can do that too. We showed them as soon as we came back here that we can do that too. We can push guys around too. We can talk sh*t as well, so what you gonna do about it? Oh, and we can get a win with it. So what you gonna do about it? Game 4, you’re coming back again, well it’s going to happen again. We win the game, we talk sh*t, and we push around. So what you gonna do about it? That’s what happened. We can do it too. We can be physical, but we can win games as well. Now we’re coming to your home to win this game again, and send you on vacation.”

On the other side, Randle and Rose shrugged off questions about Capela taking issue with his play in Game 4.

"Why would I give a hell what Clint Capela would have to say?" — Julius Randle. #knicks — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) June 1, 2021

Derrick Rose on Clint Capela: "I'm 32 years old. I never talked shit in my life. I'm not going to start now that Clint Capela said something." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 1, 2021

It adds yet another layer to a series that has already been feisty from the start when Trae Young heard it from the MSG crowd and gave it right back after hitting the game-winning shot in Game 1. Game 5 on Wednesday night in New York will surely have more tension and drama — although hopefully no more fan incidents — as the Knicks are desperate for a win to stay in the series while, as Capela says, the Hawks are looking forward to sending the Knicks on vacation.