Clip Of The Day: LeBron James Asks You To Take A Sheet

#Video #LeBron James
12.14.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

LeBron James has been up to a lot of things this offseason, but perhaps none are more interesting than handing out Sheets to random people. Beginning today, Sheets Brand Energy Strips will be starting a highly publicized advertising campaign through the Sheets Facebook page. Entrants will have 45 days to submit their own creative take on Sheets and the winning commercial will have their spot aired on national television and in movie theaters nationwide in 2012. LeBron tried his hand on what it means to take a Sheet. Check out the hilarious video below.

What do you think about LeBron handing out Sheets?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Video#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesSheetsvideo

