Three Takeaways From The Clippers Blowout Game 1 Win Over The Nuggets

Two days after a thrilling Game 7 win over the Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets had to find a way to refocus and deal with a rested Clippers team finally at full strength, and after hanging around for a quarter, the floodgates eventually opened and L.A. ran away with a blowout win and a 1-0 lead.

The Clippers defense was stifling, and on offense they sliced through the Nuggets defense on unbelievable efficiency on the way to a 120-97 victory. It was quite the performance to assert their dominance to start this series, and now as we look ahead to the rest of the series, here are our takeaways from Thursday’s opener.

1. The Clippers are terrifying

This was just about the perfect game for the Clippers. As always, that starts with Kawhi Leonard, who was 12-of-16 from the field for 29 points in 32 minutes of action. His ability to get to his spot and shoot over any defender without a care in the world is the thing that sets the Clippers apart from most anyone other than the Lakers — who have LeBron who does similar things. Leonard has, like last year, stepped his game up to another level for the postseason and what he does to a defense isn’t just put points on you, but he demoralizes you because even your best effort often isn’t enough.

Kawhi was too smooth in the 3rd QTR ♨️ He's got 29 points. pic.twitter.com/UsPM9m7FJ3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 4, 2020

Beyond Leonard, the rest of the Clippers seem to be rounding into form around him. Paul George had 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, still struggling a bit from beyond the arc but looking more like the second star they’ll need him to be moving forward. Marcus Morris continues to be lethal from the outside, hitting 4-of-5 from three-point range and punishing the Nuggets whenever they helped into the paint on Leonard, George, and others.

Marcus Morris with the triples and a quick stop to be DAD! ♥️#NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/C33umiNIdH — NBA (@NBA) September 4, 2020

The bench unit, led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, also seems to be getting into rhythm, which is a huge development since that was the group that struggled the most in the Dallas series. On defense, they got off to a bit of a rocky start, but they took away Jamal Murray and took away the paint, making Denver take a lot of tough, contested jump shots and they did not fall. There’s obviously still a long way to go in this series, but this was about as good of a start as the Clippers could’ve hoped for as they seem to be peaking at the right time.

2. The Nuggets might need a miracle

Denver’s defense steadily got better against the Jazz, particularly in Games 6 and 7 with Gary Harris on the court again, but they just had no answers for the Clippers in Game 1 on either end. Jamal Murray looked like someone that had just had to play a near-perfect 7-game series just to get Denver here, and Jokic, after starting hot, likewise was held in check with just 15 points as Denver’s leading scorer.