Closer Look: Arizona State’s New Basketball Uniforms

In April, Arizona State unveiled a major rebranding campaign after working with Nike for 12 months. And with the men’s basketball team opening its season with practice this weekend, we figured now was as good a time as any to show off their new threads. Check ’em out:

Also, take a minute to watch Nike discuss their role in the rebranding process.

What do you think?

