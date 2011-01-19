Closer Look: Virginia’s Nike Hyper Elite Uniform

Tonight, the Virginia Cavaliers (10-7) visit the conference-leading Boston College Eagles (13-5) in what should be a great ACC battle. With that said, I thought y’all might be interested in checking out detailed photos of Virgnia’s new Nike Hyper Elite uniform for this season.

Pictured on the back of the jersey is the Rotunda, perhaps the school’s most recognizable building. Half the height and width of Rome’s Pantheon, it burned down in 1895 – only to be twice more gutted and rebuilt, the latter to founding father Thomas Jefferson‘s original specifications. You can also see the Cavaliers’ crossed swords behind the “Wahoos” rallying cry.

What do you think?

