Comedian Hilariously Live-Tweets Dinner Near Donald Sterling

Funny or Die funny man Dashiell Driscoll was dining at a Steakhouse in Los Angeles tonight, when who should walk in but Donald Sterling. Driscoll offers a hysterical ALL CAPS first-person account of eating in the same restaurant as the most hated man in sports.

I AM EATING DINNER AT A STEAK HOUSE IN BEVERLY HILLS 3 TABLES AWAY FROM DONALD STERLING RN — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

THE WAITERS ARE AUDIBLY DISCUSSING HOW HES A PIECE OF SHIT. HE WANTED HIS USUAL TABLE AND THEY SHOVED HIM IN A CORNER AHHHHHHHHHH — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

THIS IS COMPLETELY FOR REAL. HENCE THE CAPS. HE SAID "IM AN UNHAPPY CUSTOMER" WHEN HE DIDNT GET HIS USUAL TABLE — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

HOW DO MORE PRESS PICS OF HIM NOT SHOW HOW FAT HE CURRENTLY IS. HIS MASSIVE SIZE DETERRED ME FROM BELIEVING IT WAS HIM — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

YOU COULD SEE HIS GUT BOTTOM PROTRUDING FROM HIS SWEATER. AND HE HAD A JACKET HALF DRAPED OVER ONE SHOULDER. LIKE WHAT A MESS. — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

WISH I WAS CLOSER TO HEAR WHAT HE WAS SAYING OR DOING OR EATING OR ANYTHING. THEY PUT THIS RACIST GARBAGE MAN IN A CORNER AWAY FROM EYES. — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

APPARENTLY HE USED TO COME HERE A LOT W HIS WIFE BUT NOW HES W A GIRL THAT LOOKS LIKE AN ASIAN PORN STAR FROM THE 90S LOST A BOXING MATCH.. — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

..AND A DUDE WHO BOTH ODDLY DONT SEEM ASHAMED TO BE W HIM. SMILES TO THE GUY AT FRONT UPON ENTERING WHO DEF RECOGNIZED THEM. AND HALF SMILED — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

K I'm done. Gonna eat dinner that's all the details I really have anyways bye I love Los Angeles — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) May 1, 2014

To live and die in LA…

