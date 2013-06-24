Complex Hosts The Next Sneaker Design Star Contest

Do you think you have what it takes to design sneakers? Complex is giving you a shot. For the second straight year, they’re hosting The Next Sneaker Design Star Contest, where the nation’s hottest up-and-coming shoe designers will compete for a multi-day apprenticeship at an American sneaker company.

Complex’s own Russ Bengtson will select the finalists. Those submissions will go up on Complex.com, where readers will chime in and pick the winner through voting. If you needed anymore incentive than that, those who cast their vote (as well as the artists who submitted a design) will be entered to win prizes like a $250 Karmaloop gift card or a fresh pair of kicks.

Here’s how you enter:

-send an email to sneakerdesignstar@complex.com with your name, design and a description of what you’ve created

Or

-you can also enter by simply tweeting them your design using #sneakerdesignstar

The voting won’t start for a few weeks (deadline for submissions is the end of the month), but in the meantime, you can get Russ’ take on the competition and possible interviews with the designers themselves. Hit up Complex.com now for more details.

