Confirmed: J.J. Barea To Minnesota

Point guard J.J. Barea will sign a four-year, $19-million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves later today and could report to the team as early as tonight, a source confirmed to Dime today.

The source requested anonymity because the contract has not been signed but the deal is finalized. Minnesota is expected to announce the deal later Monday afternoon. The deal was first reported by TNT’s David Aldridge.

It wasn’t clear whether the 27-year-old Barea, primarily a backup for five years in Dallas, would start for the Timberwolves, but he fits the profile of a point guard in new head coach Rick Adelman‘s running system.

“Rick Adelman absolutely loves him,” the source said.

Barea was one of the breakout stars in the 2011 NBA Playoffs, leading Dallas to the NBA title averaging 8.9 points per game in 18 minutes during the postseason.

What do you think? Good deal for Minnesota? Good deal for Barea?

2011 Free Agency, JJ Barea, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES, Rick Adelman

