Converse – Black History Month Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
01.17.11 8 years ago

With the limited edition Black History Month Collection dropping next month, you knew that Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse were going to lace their guys will special shoes for today’s Martin Luther King Day games. With that said, check out five different models from Converse fashioned in black and gold in honor of the holiday.

What do you think?

