Converse Chuck Taylor All Star – Limited “Piedmont Park” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
09.21.11 7 years ago

In 1917, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star gave the world a blank canvas. At first it played basketball, then Rock & Roll, and then everything else. And now, even after everything it’s been, it remains anything you want. So after unveiling two new basketball courts at historic Piedmont Park in midtown Atlanta this April, Converse graced us with a pair of these canvas, optical whites to remember what went down.

