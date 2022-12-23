Take A Look At This Gorgeous Half-Court Shot From Corey Kispert

The Washington Wizards selected Corey Kispert 15th overall in 2021 primarily for his long-range shooting prowess. Across four years at Gonzaga, the 6’7″ forward drilled 40.8 percent of his 662 threes, including 43.9 percent over his final two seasons. As a rookie, he struggled out of the gates, but finished the year well, hitting 38.6 percent of his triples following the All-Star Break. In year two, he’s back to his elite ways, shooting 41.2 percent beyond the arc through his initial 24 games.

On Thursday, he and the Wizards ventured to Salt Lake City for a duel with the Utah Jazz. As the first half wound down, Kipsert caught the ball near midcourt with only a few ticks remaining on the clock. He took a couple dribbles, squared himself toward the hoop, set his feet and fired, netting one of the most beautiful half-court buzzer-beaters you’ll watch this season.

COREY KISPERT FROM THE LOGO 🎯 pic.twitter.com/P9PT1tGnBL — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 23, 2022

That ball just absolutely rockets through the net. Swish, 10 out of 10, no notes. The rim wasn’t invited to this party. Take your company elsewhere, sir.

Even Kispert looks a little impressed by his own bucket when the camera pans his way and he punctuates it with a subtle, yet elegant, chef’s kiss. Well done. The second-year wing has made plenty of threes throughout his basketball career, but he’ll probably be hard-pressed to outdo that one anytime soon.