Monday night’s Hawks-Lakers game in Atlanta gave us one of the strangest and most entertaining beefs of the NBA season so far. At some point, a fan who was sitting courtside started heckling LeBron James, as if his recent response to a Cavs GM attempts to rattle him weren’t enough of a cautionary tale that it’s best not to poke the bear.

LeBron, who’s no stranger to taunts from fans, engaged in a little back-and-forth with said fan, which then prompted his wife, who was also sitting courtside, to stand up and start hurtling obscenities. They were subsequently removed from the arena. But it didn’t quite end there.

The woman, who LeBron dubbed “Courtside Karen,” later went online to defend herself, saying that she was simply sticking up for her husband. LeBron, for his part, has shrugged the whole thing and even went so far as to say they shouldn’t have been ejected from the arena. Now, it appears the woman, whose real name is Juliana Carlos, apologized in an Instagram post.

‘Courtside Karen’ issues a statement via IG stories pic.twitter.com/AdH8BYQy4g — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 2, 2021

Trash-talking, even with fans, is a part of the game, but there is a line that gets crossed every now and then, and this is a good opportunity to take a step back and evaluate the right way to handle situations like this.