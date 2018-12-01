Gregg Popovich, James Harden, And The Rest Of The NBA World Paid Tribute To Craig Sager

11.30.18 54 mins ago

Twitter

The NBA world is making a now-annual tradition out of honoring the legacy of Craig Sager. It’s been nearly two years since Sager died of cancer, and ESPN and TNT’s NBA broadcasts this week have honored the legendary broadcaster with kind words and fittingly colorful outfits.

Sager was a big topic before the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs battled on Friday night, and ESPN ran a special clip package before the game showing some NBA legends interacting with Sager. Most of it was guys like Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade poking fun of Sager’s colorful sense of style, but there was also a special interview with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich has a reputation for some memorable back and forths with Sager during their in-game interviews. And though it didn’t always seem like Popovich was having fun, he recalled their interactions fondly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSCraig SagerGREGG POPOVICHJAMES HARDENNBA ON TNT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 10 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP