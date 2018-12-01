Twitter

The NBA world is making a now-annual tradition out of honoring the legacy of Craig Sager. It’s been nearly two years since Sager died of cancer, and ESPN and TNT’s NBA broadcasts this week have honored the legendary broadcaster with kind words and fittingly colorful outfits.

Sager was a big topic before the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs battled on Friday night, and ESPN ran a special clip package before the game showing some NBA legends interacting with Sager. Most of it was guys like Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade poking fun of Sager’s colorful sense of style, but there was also a special interview with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich has a reputation for some memorable back and forths with Sager during their in-game interviews. And though it didn’t always seem like Popovich was having fun, he recalled their interactions fondly.