Crazy Nike LeBron X “Ironman 3” Custom Design

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
03.04.13 5 years ago

By this point, everyone should know who Mache is. He’s unique, creative, and probably the best custom sneaker painter out there. We’ve featured some of his past work, but if you’re still blind to his talents, you should check out the new issue of Dime Magazine. For now, take a look at these insane Nike LeBron X custom joints.

They are a one of one designed specifically for LeBron James at his request. The shoes feature actual chrome plating, more gold and custom tags by @herbjuice to tie in the Ironman 3 inspiration. The sneakers were presented to LeBron inside of an accompanying custom case with a lasered LeBron logo nameplate by @absolelute.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSLeBron XMacheNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron XNike LeBron X "Ironman 3"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP