Crazy Nike LeBron X “Ironman 3” Custom Design

By this point, everyone should know who Mache is. He’s unique, creative, and probably the best custom sneaker painter out there. We’ve featured some of his past work, but if you’re still blind to his talents, you should check out the new issue of Dime Magazine. For now, take a look at these insane Nike LeBron X custom joints.

They are a one of one designed specifically for LeBron James at his request. The shoes feature actual chrome plating, more gold and custom tags by @herbjuice to tie in the Ironman 3 inspiration. The sneakers were presented to LeBron inside of an accompanying custom case with a lasered LeBron logo nameplate by @absolelute.

What do you think?

