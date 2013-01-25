Crazy Photo: Big Baby Gets in Aaron Gray’s Face

#Reddit
01.25.13 6 years ago

We came across this crazy photo of Big Baby Davis getting in Aaron gray’s face in last night’s Magic/Raptors game on Reddit’s NBA page and wanted to share. It’s still not as weird as this, but it’s plenty awkward.

The incident happened at the end of the first quarter at Orlando’s end of the court. The whistle blew and Davis took the ball to the hoops after the fact. Gray decided to stay with him, making contact, even though the play was over. Both players took exception to all of it, and got into each other’s faces as much as humanly possible to express their displeasure.

Here’s the larger version:

