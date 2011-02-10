D-Rose vs. D-Will in Boozer Bowl; Blake Griffin takes Manhattan

#Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin
02.10.11 7 years ago 30 Comments
Beyond the sting of letting Carlos Boozer come into their house and get a win — nobody was really booing Ronnie Brewer or Kyle Korver — the Utah Jazz are hurting because they know they did everything possible to give last night’s game away to the Bulls … In the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, Al Jefferson and Andrei Kirilenko missed huge free throws on a night where the Jazz went 11-for-21 at the stripe. With one minute left, Derrick Rose (29 pts, 7 asts, 1 TO) lost Deron Williams on a sick behind-the-back crossover and missed the shot, but he ran D-Will down from behind and stole the ball before Utah could set up their offense. Next Jazz possession, D-Will and Jefferson botched a pick-and-roll — John Stockton and Karl Malone promptly rolled over, in unison, in their hyperbaric chambers — and Boozer (14 pts, 6 rebs) got the steal to set up D-Rose for two free throws. With one more chance to tie, Deron (11 pts, 12 asts, 5 TO’s) telegraphed a pass that Brewer intercepted to set up the clinching free throws … This was the Hornets’ crunch-time lineup in New Jersey: Chris Paul, Marco Belinelli, Willie Green, Dave West and Aaron Gray. The Hornets lost the game. We’re just saying, don’t get too comfortable with the idea that CP3 wants to stay in New Orleans longer than he has to … That said, Paul (4-15 FG, 7 TO’s) was off all night. West (32 pts, 15 rebs, 3 stls) and Green (19 pts) were the ones making clutch shots down the stretch as N.O. rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter. In overtime, Paul (9 pts, 11 asts) committed two crucial turnovers as the Nets took an early lead. It was a two-point game with 20 seconds left when Devin Harris couldn’t get the ball inbounds before the five-second count (Harris caught on camera: “I f*cked up”), but Paul made another uncharacteristic mistake by picking up his dribble too early as the possession broke down and Green was forced into a miss. The Hornets were gifted another chance after Humphries bricked two free throws, but CP3’s three rattled out at the buzzer …Read More>>

