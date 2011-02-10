D-Rose vs. D-Will in Boozer Bowl; Blake Griffin takes Manhattan

Beyond the sting of letting Carlos Boozer come into their house and get a win — nobody was really booing Ronnie Brewer or Kyle Korver — the Utah Jazz are hurting because they know they did everything possible to give last night’s game away to the Bulls … In the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, Al Jefferson and Andrei Kirilenko missed huge free throws on a night where the Jazz went 11-for-21 at the stripe. With one minute left, Derrick Rose (29 pts, 7 asts, 1 TO) lost Deron Williams on a sick behind-the-back crossover and missed the shot, but he ran D-Will down from behind and stole the ball before Utah could set up their offense. Next Jazz possession, D-Will and Jefferson botched a pick-and-roll — John Stockton and Karl Malone promptly rolled over, in unison, in their hyperbaric chambers — and Boozer (14 pts, 6 rebs) got the steal to set up D-Rose for two free throws. With one more chance to tie, Deron (11 pts, 12 asts, 5 TO’s) telegraphed a pass that Brewer intercepted to set up the clinching free throws … This was the Hornets’ crunch-time lineup in New Jersey: Chris Paul, Marco Belinelli, Willie Green, Dave West and Aaron Gray. The Hornets lost the game. We’re just saying, don’t get too comfortable with the idea that CP3 wants to stay in New Orleans longer than he has to … That said, Paul (4-15 FG, 7 TO’s) was off all night. West (32 pts, 15 rebs, 3 stls) and Green (19 pts) were the ones making clutch shots down the stretch as N.O. rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter. In overtime, Paul (9 pts, 11 asts) committed two crucial turnovers as the Nets took an early lead. It was a two-point game with 20 seconds left when Devin Harris couldn’t get the ball inbounds before the five-second count (Harris caught on camera: “I f*cked up”), but Paul made another uncharacteristic mistake by picking up his dribble too early as the possession broke down and Green was forced into a miss. The Hornets were gifted another chance after Humphries bricked two free throws, but CP3’s three rattled out at the buzzer …Read More>>
props to DRose, shutting up haters one day at a time. next up CP3
Rose went off but need to have a healthy Deron with no wrist issues to make it a fair fight.
I’ll take CP3! Okafor isn’t back yet is he?
BD placed in the hot tub time machine these last 2 games! Clips are winning and Blake hasn’t been going off lately.
Question: The longer this Cleveland losing streak goes, how much pressure is on the next team to not be the team Cleaveland breaks their streak against?
Man, after that game last night can anyone honestly blame Melo for wanting to leave. i mean, hes playing good all game, yet George Karl decides to not sub him in until 3 minutes left. Then Jr and Nene trying to play hero at the end of the game. Are they forgetting that Melo is arguably the most clutch player in the league!??? and its not like this is the first time it has happened. George always has some messed up sub patterns with Melo and He doesnt get the roc nearly as much as he should. I dont know any other superstar that has to deal with the bullsh*t melo has to
if Melo could/would play defense AT ALL he wouldn’t have to sit most of the 4th quarter.
Poor Melo. George is alwaying f-ing with him. How much more does he need to get the ball? Im guessing its hard for the coach to figure out a rotation when most of the team doesnt want to play defense. He was arguably outplayed by Wright (7 less points, 7 more rebounds,6 more assist,2 more steals and 4 less turnovers)that to me is ridiculous. Melo doesnt want out for basketball reasons.
“He doesnt get the roc nearly as much as he should.”
Isn’t he one of the league leaders in shots per 48mins??
“I don’t know any other superstar that has to deal with the bullsh*t melo has to””
Yeah… how dare George Karl ask melo to play defence. Poor Melo, no other star is asked to play defence.
Maybe Melo should just sign in NY. It’s the perfect coach for him… a coach who’s teams’ defence is their offence.
Melo was PISSED at the end of the game cuz JR BALLHOG SMITH didn’t pass him the ball. Good win for the W’s though. =)
@Jay… im not sure if hes a leader in fg’s per 48 minute games. But i watch Nuggets games alot and there are times when they go 4-5 posessions without getting him the ball. rarely does he even get to attempt 25 shots, which shouldn’t be too much to ask considering hes arguably the best scorer in the game
And if, IF u watch Nuggets games or even last nights game, u would know that melo is very capable of playing defense and locking people up. He had doreel wright frustrated last night. the nuggets just arent a defensive team and george karl cleary doesnt care about defense anymore
noone questions that the man is capable. But when you are only willing to do it part time… you are no better than JR Smith.
No I didn’t watch the game but if Melo did such a good job defending Dorell Wright, how did Wright get 23pts, 11rbs, 8asts, 3stls and ZERO TOs?
BTW, each of those numbers are better than his season averages.
Please explain.
and I know Melo is CAPABLE of playing good defence, he just doesn’t want to. Having the ability is different than having the desire.
ie: VC had the ability to be one of the best players ever… but the desire wasn’t there.
Just for the record, Melo is 6th in the league in shots per game.
and of the top-10 volume shooters per game, Melo shoots the lowest FG percentage, AND second lowest in 3pt percentage.
So your question earlier; “How much more does he need to get the ball?”
I guess he wants to lead the league in shots taken per game.
@Jay: Dorrell wright got those numbers BECAUSE MELO BARELY PLAYED IN THE 4TH QUARTER… last time i checked it was pretty hard to guard someone when ur on the bench
and i STILL believe he should take more shots. alot of the times he feels like he has to shoot when he gets the ball because he doesnt know when he’ll get it back. And also, having the ball in your hands more doesnt mean he needs to shoot more. Melo is a very good and willing passer. With the amount of attention he defense gives him, all the nuggets wud have to do is give him the ball every time, he’ll either score or find the open man after being doubles
@ JAY – your boy, hollywud, is reachin. Dorell Wright had 2 POINTS and 2 boards in the 4th quarter.
This is why I dont wanna give up Bynum and Lamar for Melo. Dude put up 50, no assists and the Nuggets lose. Then, vs the Warriors last night, his teammates ain’t even lookin for him at crunchtime. Keep bitchin about goin to NYC, your teammates will eventually start to tune you out. Melo’s destroyed that squad’s chemistry…..and no, he doesn’t play defense.
Question: Will Nolan Smith be a more successful pro than DeMarcus Nelson???
I give props to the new Pacers coach for trusting Roy Hibbert. He’s been producing in the last few games and The new coach has only one loss so far: against the Heat
These two quotes from one of your posts….
“alot of the times he feels like he has to shoot when he gets the ball because he doesnt know when he’ll get it back. ”
“Melo is a very good and willing passer.”
Soooo… in your opinion he feels like he has to shoot when he has the ball because he might not get the ball back…. but he’s a willing passer. Can you see the contradiction there?
I agree 100% with K Dizzle. He fucked up their chemistry, period. It’s not Karl’s fault, and not his teammates’ fault. And frankly, i don’t blame them for tuning him out. I would do the same if my teammate was more interested in “where will I play next”, than his current team.
BTW, thanks to K Dizzle informing me that Wright only had 2pt and 2rbs, I can now confidently say Melo didn’t defend shit. So in 3 qtrs, Melo had 21/9 stamped on his forehead? Awesome. He surely proved himself a capable defender. Or in your words, he “frustrated Dorell Wright” who bested all of his season averages with Melo defending him. It must be really frustrating it must be to top your season averages.
It bothers me when people make up shit to prove their points.
Perfect team for Melo is the Bucks, they play solid D but can’t score the buckets and Bogut is legit. Let me see NY where the “D” word is not mentioned at anytime during practice or at the end of games when they can’t stop anybody. Perfect.