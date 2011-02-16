Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: Dwyane Wade and Channing Frye Explosions; Season Debuts for Familair Names

Beast of the Night: Channing Frye posted 31 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and hit six three-pointers last night. He shot 75 percent (12-16) from the field, 50 percent (1-2) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. Through seven games in February, Frye is averaging 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 1.1 blocks per game. The rebounds and threes will come down a bit before the end of the month, but there’s no denying Frye’s turnaround from his struggles earlier this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Dwyane Wade: 16-29 FG (55%), 8-10 FT (80%), 1 three, 41 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Wade has traded off good game with bad ones lately but he’s still averaging Wade-like numbers.
DeMarcus Cousins: 7-14 FG (50%), 7-9 FT (78%), 21 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; Cousins picked up right where he left off before his one-game suspension. This line was especially impressive given that he only played 29:15 in a blowout loss. Cousins should be able to average strong numbers the rest of the way, but his real-life immaturity is a concern for his fantasy value.
Luol Deng: 10-19 FG (53%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Deng deserves props for staying healthy and being one of the steadier Bulls this season, but his good run could be nearing its end, as Joakim Noah is set to return after the All-Star break. Monitor how much Noah’s return affects Deng.
Zach Randolph: 7-17 FG (41%), 7-8 FT (88%), 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; This was an uncharacteristically solid all-around line from Randolph. The assists were a season-high. Randolph continues to have a great season, plain and simple.
Al Jefferson: 14-23 FG (61%), 4-5 FT (80%), 32 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game for Jefferson, who struggled from the field and finished with just four points in his previous game. He’s having a very strong month and seems to have finally found his niche in Utah.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Tyler Hansbrough: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 TO; He’s not going to give you much more than points and rebounds, but if you need those stats in a deeper league, Psycho-T is worth a look.
Pooh Jeter: 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He got extra run thanks to the blowout loss and Tyreke Evans’ absence. He could have another good game in him should Evans miss tonight’s game.
James Harden: 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Harden remains a mildly appealing guy to own, thanks to his decent overall value.
Gerald Henderson: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Henderson deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Shaun Livingston: 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk; Livingston’s value is tied to D.J. Augustin’s struggles. Augustin’s wrist injury should get time to heal over the All-Star weekend, which means Livingston is only worth a flier in deeper leagues, if at all.
Spencer Hawes: 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Hawes has very limited value, but is worth consideration if you need a center in a deeper league.
Sam Young: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; O.J. Mayo’s return did little to nothing to affect Young’s strong run. He’s worth a look as a short-term fix.
C.J. Miles: 19 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He started again, thanks to DNPs for Raja Bell and Andrei Kirilenko. Miles is worth owning so long as he starts, but will revert to being a points-and-threes specialist when he heads back to his bench role.
Injuries:
Daniel Gibson (quadriceps): questionable tonight
Ersan Ilyasova (eye): check his status for tonight’s game
Corey Maggette (back): could return tonight
Michael Redd (knee): could rejoin the team as early as Monday, but don’t get too excited
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): coach Mike D’Antoni says Azubuike is “getting closer” to returning, which isn’t much to get keyed up about
Brandon Roy (knees): a surgeon says he thinks Roy has one or two seasons left in his career; enjoy the ride while it lasts, fantasy owners
Rashard Lewis (knee): doubtful tonight
J.J. Barea (flu): not expected to play tonight
Roddy Beaubois (foot): will make his long-awaited season debut tonight
Jeff Foster (ankle): day-to-day
Rudy Gay (shoulder): day-to-day
Mike Miller (eye): monitor his status
Nick Young (knee): expected to play tonight
For Tonight:
Blake Griffin visits Kevin Love â€“ rebounds will be had.
Roddy Beaubois returns tonight and should get extra minutes with J.J. Barea out.
Hey Doc…I just got a trade offer. I give up Eric Gordon & Ridnour for Steph Curry? Would I be giving up too much? Would you pull the trigger? thx
Hey Doc – Just got an offer. I get Curry for Eric Gordon & Ridnour….what do you think? Am I giving up too much?
Apologies for the double post, for some reason I thought it didnt go thru the 1st time…..
@Antouan: Depending on who you can plug into that extra spot, that sounds about right. Gordon was playing like a champ before he got hurt, and it might take him some time to get back to that level. If you can make good use of that extra roster spot, this is good to go.
Hey Doc, say you had to sit someone for tonight between between Ramon Sessions, Jason Terry, John Salmons, Carl Landry and Nick Batum… who would it be?
Sup doc?
I need some defense,combo of blks and stls with some all around play,who do you pick moving forward? Blair, Geo Hill, Battier or fields? Or should I stay away from fields right now because of all the trade talk? Leaning towards Battier or Hill as of now,what do you think?
Thanks doc
Or Tony Allen? Looks like Rudy Gay will miss some time with that shoulder injury.
Hi Doc, I am very thin on big men and looking for a replacement for Kurt Thomas. Would Troy Murphy be a good add to replace him?
OK, here is a new trade proposal. Gordon & Darren Collison for Curry & Gortat. What are your thoughts? I kinda thought that Collison was starting to turn the corner to finish the season strong…also I am first in ft%, assists & steals. But I could use help in fg%, rebounds & blocks. Given my situation does this now benefit me?
very interested to see the tmurph situation through trade deadlines… are the nets trading him for sure? is there a taker somewhere??
cavs playing lakers tonight… as much as lakers are sucking it up right now, i’m benching boobie and mo will… they’re probably going to have great stats and make me regret (pg’s traditionally fare well against lakers, or derek fisher) but i can’t help but think that lakers will lock this one down so they head into all star weekend with a w… your thoughts, Doc?
@SkyGriever: Landry.
@The Mamba King: You’ve got the right idea. Allen’s more of a short-term fix, but he’ll be rock solid for steals. Blair’s been blocking more shots lately, so he’s worth a look, too. If you want blocks and steals, Battier/Blair might be the way to go for the long run, though Hill and Allen are certainly fine options, too.
@GSP: It’s a decent speculation stash if you can afford to wait another week or so.
@Antouan: I like that deal for you.
@hakasan: A buyout appears to be more likely than a trade at this point. I still don’t think he’s someone to rely on down the stretch. He’s got “rust” written all over him. I think your benchings are pretty smart, though it depends on who you’ll be playing instead, if anyone.
@doc
Should I pick up frye by dropping either Monroe or chuck Hayes? Is he a better pickup for rest of year?
@ doc
I have hibbert but hickson has become available.. is it worth keeping hibbert or picking up hickson. Also, how long do you think it will take Noah to return to his usual fantasy stats?
@Jamal: Yeah, I’d probably swap out Monroe for Frye first.
@scalabrine 4 mvp: Hibbert > Hickson, but it’d be ideal to have both guys if possible. It’s a complete guess, but I’m assuming it’ll take him about two weeks or so to get to consistency. His ceiling will be lower than it was earlier this season though, since that roster will be healthy when he returns.