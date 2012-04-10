Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.10

Beast of the Night: Goran Dragic finished with 22 points, two rebounds, seven assists, three steals and four three-pointers. He shot 57 percent (8-14) from the floor and 67 percent (2-3) from the free-throw line, and had two turnovers. Since becoming a starter exactly a month ago, Dragic has averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.1 threes per game, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free-throw line. Those are top five numbers. Kyle Lowry‘s return shouldn’t damage Dragic’s fantasy value too much the rest of the way.

Lines for Discussion:

Kemba Walker: 5-14 FG (36%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; With D.J. Augustin struggling with a balky knee, Walker could have a strong finish to the season. His field-goal percentage is a downer, but he’s averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 threes per game as a starter this season.

Zach Randolph: 4-11 FG (36%), 2-4 FT (50%), 10 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 TO; Z-Bo was involved in a minor fender bender earlier in the day but was obviously unharmed. He’s hit double-double territory in three consecutive games.

Danilo Gallinari: 4-11 FG (36%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s back, again. Gallo has averaged top 30 numbers this season, but has only played in 54 percent of the Nuggets’ games.

Devin Harris: 7-17 FG (41%), 8-12 FT (67%), 3 threes, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Harris is averaging 23.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 threes in his last three games. Better late than never.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

James Singleton: 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s on a 10-day contract and is worth a look if you need a quick fix at one of your forward spots.

Glen Davis: 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He should be owned in your league.

J.J. Redick: 20 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; This was Redick’s second consecutive start at shooting guard. So long as he’s starting, Redick is definitely worth owning.

Amir Johnson: 16 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; Johnson could see a nice boost in value so long as Andrea Bargnani is out with a calf injury.

Greivis Vasquez: 18 Pts, 5 threes, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; With Jarrett Jack done for the season, Vasquez is definitely worth scooping up for the rest of the season.

Thabo Sefolosha: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 7 Stl; He’s only worth a look in deep leagues.

Carl Landry: 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; He’s worth a look if you need points and rebounds with little else.

Kenneth Faried: 27 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s worth owning in most formats.

Sebastian Telfair: 14 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; He got good run in the last two games, but both were blowout victories for the Suns. Keep an eye on Telfair for now.

J.J. Hickson: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

D.J. Augustin (knee): day-to-day

Anthony Parker (chest): questionable tonight

Anderson Varejao (wrist): practiced Monday, getting closer to returning

Ian Mahinmi (personal): will return Tuesday

Jason Kidd (groin): ditto

Wilson Chandler (hip): day-to-day

Rodney Stuckey (knee): left last night’s game early; day-to-day

Darren Collison (groin): day-to-day

Mo Williams (toe): day-to-day

Kobe Bryant (shin): day-to-day

Tony Allen (mouth): day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (ankle): will play tonight

Luke Ridnour (ankle): day-to-day

Jarrett Jack (foot): stress fracture in his right foot takes him out for the rest of the season

Dwight Howard (back): day-to-day

Andrea Bargnani (calf): day-to-day

C.J. Miles (calf): out at least one week

Nene (foot): day-to-day

Rashard Lewis (knee): day-to-day

Lamar Odom (personal): done for the season

Roy Hibbert (ankle): monitor his status

Eric Gordon (back): day-to-day

Chris Duhon (suspension): suspended for last night’s game; expected to play tonight

Nicolas Batum (quad): day-to-day

Jeremy Evans (ankle): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Expect John Wall to bounce back tonight, as the Wizards host the Magic.

