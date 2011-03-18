Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.18

Beast of the Night: Gerald Wallace posted 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in his second consecutive start for the Blazers. He shot 57 percent (8-14) from the floor, 100 percent (1-1) from the free-throw line and had no turnovers. Wallace looks like he’ll have a starting job the rest of the way, giving him a solid shot at consistency once again.

Lines for Discussion:

Kris Humphries: 5-12 FG (42%), 3-6 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO; Humphries has turned into a beast this season and is making up for all the dirty work Brook Lopez seems allergic to. It’s worth noting that Humphries is an unrestricted free agent after this season, which means there’s a chance he’ll land with a team where minutes and rebounds won’t be so plentiful.

Deron Williams: 1-12 FG (8%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s really struggled with his shooting from the floor since arriving in Newark. His hand/wrist issues are probably to blame, which means low field-goal percentages will likely be the norm for Williams for the rest of the season.

Marcus Camby: 3-7 FG (43%), 6 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; The ceiling on Camby’s fantasy value for the rest of this season is low. If there’s a solid waiver-wire player available, don’t hesitate too much to swap Camby out to make room.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Omer Asik: 11 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; When given sufficient minutes, Asik is capable of putting up decent lines. Too bad the Bulls are set up front (when healthy).

Sasha Vujacic: 13 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He’s hot and cold, but given the Nets’ strong playoff schedule, Vujacic could have value in deeper leagues.

Toney Douglas: 29 Pts, 9 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; This was bananas. Douglas continues to have decent value even with Chauncey Billups around. He’s worth a pickup.

Darrell Arthur: 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s been a roller coaster lately but is respectable for points, rebounds and blocks on most nights.

Tony Allen: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Allen continues to offer sturdy all-around value, especially in the theft department.

Daniel Gibson: 12 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With a healthy backcourt, Gibson will have to fight for minutes. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues if you need threes.

Rudy Fernandez: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl; His last three games have been fairly solid, but it’s still hard to rely on him in that crowded rotation.

Injuries:

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): traveled with the team for tonight’s game; monitor his status

Richard Hamilton (personal): doubtful tonight due to the death of his grandfather

Andris Biedrins (ankle): high-ankle sprain will cause him to miss the Warriors’ four-game road trip

Luis Scola (knee): looks ready for tonight

Zydrunas Ilgauskas (foot): out tonight

Jermaine Taylor (back): didn’t practice Thursday; check his status

Andrei Kirilenko (back): was held out of practice yesterday; monitor his status

Andray Blatche (shoulder): still can’t raise his arm above his head; day-to-day

Danilo Gallinari (foot): could play tonight, will be limited to about 20 minutes if he does

For Tonight:

Ben Gordon could have a nice line as the Rip-less Pistons host the Knicks.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, BOS, CHI, CLE, GS, IND, MEM, NJ, NY, PHO, SAC, SA, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 games: CHA, DAL, DEN, DET, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NO, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR

2 games: HOU

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

