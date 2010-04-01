Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.1

Beast of the Night: George Hill torched the Rockets with 30 points, 2 threes, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals and 1 block. He shot 73 percent (11-15) from the floor, 100 percent (6-6) from the free throw line and had 3 turnovers. Hill hasn’t done as much as many expected with Tony Parker‘s starting job and minutes but he remains a starter in most leagues.
Noteworthy Lines:
Chris Kaman â€“ 10-20 FG (50%), 2-6 FT (33%), 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Kaman has had his fair share of inconsistency last month but he ended March on a high note. The bad news is that he seems set to continue his rocky play during the last couple weeks of the season.
Chris Bosh â€“ 12-17 FG (71%), 10-13 FT (77%), 34 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This was Bosh’s best game since returning from an ankle injury earlier in March. His stud status is still intact.
Mo Williams â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl; He was been borderline horrible in March but this was a nice line against his former Bucks squad. Williams should get things together before the season is up but might pick up a DNP or two to get some rest.
Rajon Rondo â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 11 Ast, 5 Stl, 4 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game for Rondo who remains a frustrating must-start in most leagues.
Steve Nash â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 14 Ast, 3 TO; His back is still a lingering concern but Nash has picked things up lately and should be starting in all leagues.
Mike Miller â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He usually doesn’t do much with his minutes but Miller has been fairly decent for most of March. Expect him to finish the season strong.
Chris Paul â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His minutes continued their upward climb to 44 last night but this wasn’t the best of lines for CP3. Oh, and Darren Collison? He played 24 minutes and finished with 14 points, 1 three, 3 assists, 1 steal and 3 turnovers.
Mike Conley â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 2-5 FT (40%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; After a very slow start to the season, Conley has really turned the ship around in March. This was one of his best lines of the season.
Al Jefferson â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 1-2 FT (50%), 19 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 4 TO; Though he has proven to be worth far less than his first- or second-round status in most leagues, Jefferson was sneaky good during March. Continue to start him with confidence and pray that he doesn’t rack up DNPs to end the season.
Deron Williams â€“ 2-10 FG (20%), 4-6 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 19 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This snapped a six-game streak of double-doubles for Williams but he was a surgeon last night against the Warriors.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Steve Blake â€“ 9 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Baron Davis is out at least one more game so feel free to use Blake until he returns.
Sonny Weems â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Hedo Turkoglu set to finish the season coming off the bench, Weems could be a savvy pickup for teams who are still in it.
Luke Ridnour â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 TO; He’s been pretty solid during the last couple weeks and deserves a roster spot in most leagues.
Terrence Williams â€“ 21 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Maybe it’s his team’s name but Williams is owned in far fewer leagues than he should be.
Jermaine Taylor â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 4 Stl; He has value so long as Kevin Martin is out.
Kyle Lowry â€“ 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Lowry is on a roll right now and is worth a spot in many leagues.
Anthony Morrow â€“ 21 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; He got extra burn in a blowout loss but he’s capable of catching fire any given week.
Kyle Korver â€“ 21 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; If you need threes, he’s your man.
Bill Walker â€“ 18 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s inconsistent but should continue to get plenty of minutes the rest of the way.
Nicolas Batum â€“ 20 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl; He was a roller coaster in March and should only be considered in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
Kirk Hinrich (ankle): hoping to return Friday
Rodney Carney (toe): day-to-day
Spencer Hawes (hamstring): ditto
Al Harrington (ankle): ditto
Devin Harris (back): left early last night but should be fine for the weekend
Chris Douglas-Roberts (back): day-to-day
Jason Maxiell (back): ditto
Ronny Turiaf (flu): ditto
Chris Hunter (face): ditto
For Tonight:
Expect Arron Afflalo or Joey Graham to step up for J.R. Smith, who is starting his two-game suspension for partying with Hedo Turkoglu in Toronto last weekend. Also, see how Greg Oden fares in his surprisingly early return from a knee injury as the Blazers visit the Nuggets.
(Happy April Fools’ Day.)
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
hey. whatdya think about Shaun Livingston 18pts.8ast. 8-10FG. pretty good aint it. i think hes found a home in DC
@Luigi: Yeah it’s a nice comeback story, for sure. We’ll see how he holds up the rest of the way this season and what’ll happen to him next season.
JR Smith and Hedo were partying together? WTF Mate?
alright, i got a little too excited (and i’m desperate for rebounds this wk) so i thought greg oden really was coming back soon.
i was thinking, man i could’ve sworn kevin pritchard had an interview where he said no oden even thru the playoffs..
damn you fantasy doc!! haha you got me.
@jryu: Sorry for the trick – I couldn’t resist.
Hey Doc,
I just wanted to start a “my favorite fantasy team” based on ALL the players I’ve had throughout my particular season. This takes into account longevity of ownership, as well as performance, also timeliness; in terms of blowing up at the right time, while draft position can make or break it. I also like to root for the underdog. So, here it is, a starting lineup and full bench. It could make a cool article heading, you know?
PG Brandon Jennings(2nd wk pickup,anchored my squad for months, but currently on the bench)
SG Tyreke Evans(last rd pick, still with me and healthy again)
SF Luol Deng(9th round pick, just got him back, hope he can go)
PF Josh Smith(5th round pick, traded him for G Wallace, can’t deny his productivity)
C Brook Lopez(3rd round pick, still with me, gotta take a center early!)
BENCH
PG Darren Collison(I missed on M Thornton but in CP3’s absence, couldn’t have asked for more)
SG Carlos Delfino(Even with trades and such, became a staple of consistency)
SF Kevin Durant(Traded Carmelo for KD, wished I would have taken him in the first round instead of Melo)
PF Ersan Ilyasova(Crazy lines for a few weeks when I needed them, 3’s baby!)
C Brendan Haywood (Mid season pickup, has been my reserve ever since, even with the trade).
SUBS
G Joe Johnson(2nd round pick, traded him for Rondo but JJ always has it going, except when I needed it most).
F Carmelo Anthony(1st round pick, like I said, wish I would’ve taken KD but Melo does not hesitate to put up #s, at least when he is healthy and THAT’S what drove my hand in the trade).
C Spencer Hawes(I drafted 3 centers this year and b/t Hawes and Roy Hibbert, I actually went with Hawes again before landing Haywood, and he did perform well in comparison).
This may be a bit involved, but I think fellow fantasy players can name their “favorite” team and maybe help with drafting next year!!
Hope you dig it Doc…