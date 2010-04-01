Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.1

Beast of the Night: George Hill torched the Rockets with 30 points, 2 threes, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals and 1 block. He shot 73 percent (11-15) from the floor, 100 percent (6-6) from the free throw line and had 3 turnovers. Hill hasn’t done as much as many expected with Tony Parker‘s starting job and minutes but he remains a starter in most leagues.

Noteworthy Lines:

Chris Kaman â€“ 10-20 FG (50%), 2-6 FT (33%), 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Kaman has had his fair share of inconsistency last month but he ended March on a high note. The bad news is that he seems set to continue his rocky play during the last couple weeks of the season.

Chris Bosh â€“ 12-17 FG (71%), 10-13 FT (77%), 34 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This was Bosh’s best game since returning from an ankle injury earlier in March. His stud status is still intact.

Mo Williams â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl; He was been borderline horrible in March but this was a nice line against his former Bucks squad. Williams should get things together before the season is up but might pick up a DNP or two to get some rest.

Rajon Rondo â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 11 Ast, 5 Stl, 4 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game for Rondo who remains a frustrating must-start in most leagues.

Steve Nash â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 14 Ast, 3 TO; His back is still a lingering concern but Nash has picked things up lately and should be starting in all leagues.

Mike Miller â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He usually doesn’t do much with his minutes but Miller has been fairly decent for most of March. Expect him to finish the season strong.

Chris Paul â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His minutes continued their upward climb to 44 last night but this wasn’t the best of lines for CP3. Oh, and Darren Collison? He played 24 minutes and finished with 14 points, 1 three, 3 assists, 1 steal and 3 turnovers.

Mike Conley â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 2-5 FT (40%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; After a very slow start to the season, Conley has really turned the ship around in March. This was one of his best lines of the season.

Al Jefferson â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 1-2 FT (50%), 19 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 4 TO; Though he has proven to be worth far less than his first- or second-round status in most leagues, Jefferson was sneaky good during March. Continue to start him with confidence and pray that he doesn’t rack up DNPs to end the season.

Deron Williams â€“ 2-10 FG (20%), 4-6 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 19 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This snapped a six-game streak of double-doubles for Williams but he was a surgeon last night against the Warriors.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Steve Blake â€“ 9 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Baron Davis is out at least one more game so feel free to use Blake until he returns.

Sonny Weems â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Hedo Turkoglu set to finish the season coming off the bench, Weems could be a savvy pickup for teams who are still in it.

Luke Ridnour â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 TO; He’s been pretty solid during the last couple weeks and deserves a roster spot in most leagues.

Terrence Williams â€“ 21 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Maybe it’s his team’s name but Williams is owned in far fewer leagues than he should be.

Jermaine Taylor â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 4 Stl; He has value so long as Kevin Martin is out.

Kyle Lowry â€“ 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Lowry is on a roll right now and is worth a spot in many leagues.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 21 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; He got extra burn in a blowout loss but he’s capable of catching fire any given week.

Kyle Korver â€“ 21 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; If you need threes, he’s your man.

Bill Walker â€“ 18 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s inconsistent but should continue to get plenty of minutes the rest of the way.

Nicolas Batum â€“ 20 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl; He was a roller coaster in March and should only be considered in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Kirk Hinrich (ankle): hoping to return Friday

Rodney Carney (toe): day-to-day

Spencer Hawes (hamstring): ditto

Al Harrington (ankle): ditto

Devin Harris (back): left early last night but should be fine for the weekend

Chris Douglas-Roberts (back): day-to-day

Jason Maxiell (back): ditto

Ronny Turiaf (flu): ditto

Chris Hunter (face): ditto

For Tonight:

Expect Arron Afflalo or Joey Graham to step up for J.R. Smith, who is starting his two-game suspension for partying with Hedo Turkoglu in Toronto last weekend. Also, see how Greg Oden fares in his surprisingly early return from a knee injury as the Blazers visit the Nuggets.

