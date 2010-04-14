Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.14

Beast of the Night: Derrick Rose wrecked the Celtics with 39 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks and 2 turnovers. He shot 68 percent (15-22) from the field and 90 percent (9-10) from the line. Rose didn’t make quite the second-year jump that many expected of him but that won’t stop owners from tagging him with hopes of a breakout season in 2010-11.
Noteworthy Lines:
Kevin Garnett â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This was a hugely disappointing season for Garnett, and owners who thought he could put together a turnaround were way off the mark. Hoping for a revived KG next season is like hoping for a resuscitation of Lindsay Lohan‘s film career â€“ it’s not going to happen.
Kirk Hinrich â€“ 11-20 FG (55%), 4-5 FT (80%), 4 3ptm, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Spock is usually unappreciated but his all-around fantasy production can’t be denied on most weeks. His value will probably take a hit next year, since Chicago is set to make a run for at least one big-name free agent.
Paul Millsap â€“ 5-11 FG (46%), 10 Pts, 24 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; As always, he shows what he can do with major minutes and he’ll be a very intriguing player in next year’s drafts. He should have another big game tonight.
Jason Thompson â€“ 8-18 FG (44%), 3-4 FT (75%), 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s fulfilling his sleeper tag lately, but Thompson’s been a relative disappointment this season, thanks to paltry minutes.
Waiver Wire Appeal (players who should get extra run tonight as starters either sit out with injuries or to get rest):
Reggie Williams
Jamario Moon
Steve Blake
DeAndre Jordan
Delonte West
Shannon Brown
Sasha Vujacic
Rudy Fernandez
Goran Dragic
Ronnie Price
Injuries:
Daniel Gibson (personal): out tonight
LeBron James (rest): “good chance” he’ll sit out
Rodney Stuckey (ribs): out tonight
Anthony Morrow (knee): will sit the finale
Corey Maggette (hand): ditto
Drew Gooden (knee): ditto
Baron Davis (wrist): ditto
Jordan Farmar (hamstring): questionable tonight
LaMarcus Aldridge (calf): should play
Carlos Boozer (ribs): monitor his status
Tony Allen (flu): ditto
Kevin Love (thumb): should play
Jonny Flynn (hip): questionable
For Tonight:
Expect some bizarro lines tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
