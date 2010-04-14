Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.14

Beast of the Night: Derrick Rose wrecked the Celtics with 39 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks and 2 turnovers. He shot 68 percent (15-22) from the field and 90 percent (9-10) from the line. Rose didn’t make quite the second-year jump that many expected of him but that won’t stop owners from tagging him with hopes of a breakout season in 2010-11.

Noteworthy Lines:

Kevin Garnett â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This was a hugely disappointing season for Garnett, and owners who thought he could put together a turnaround were way off the mark. Hoping for a revived KG next season is like hoping for a resuscitation of Lindsay Lohan‘s film career â€“ it’s not going to happen.

Kirk Hinrich â€“ 11-20 FG (55%), 4-5 FT (80%), 4 3ptm, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Spock is usually unappreciated but his all-around fantasy production can’t be denied on most weeks. His value will probably take a hit next year, since Chicago is set to make a run for at least one big-name free agent.

Paul Millsap â€“ 5-11 FG (46%), 10 Pts, 24 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; As always, he shows what he can do with major minutes and he’ll be a very intriguing player in next year’s drafts. He should have another big game tonight.

Jason Thompson â€“ 8-18 FG (44%), 3-4 FT (75%), 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s fulfilling his sleeper tag lately, but Thompson’s been a relative disappointment this season, thanks to paltry minutes.

Waiver Wire Appeal (players who should get extra run tonight as starters either sit out with injuries or to get rest):

Reggie Williams

Jamario Moon

Steve Blake

DeAndre Jordan

Delonte West

Shannon Brown

Sasha Vujacic

Rudy Fernandez

Goran Dragic

Ronnie Price

Injuries:

Daniel Gibson (personal): out tonight

LeBron James (rest): “good chance” he’ll sit out

Rodney Stuckey (ribs): out tonight

Anthony Morrow (knee): will sit the finale

Corey Maggette (hand): ditto

Drew Gooden (knee): ditto

Baron Davis (wrist): ditto

Jordan Farmar (hamstring): questionable tonight

LaMarcus Aldridge (calf): should play

Carlos Boozer (ribs): monitor his status

Tony Allen (flu): ditto

Kevin Love (thumb): should play

Jonny Flynn (hip): questionable

For Tonight:

Expect some bizarro lines tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.