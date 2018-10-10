2018-19 Dallas Mavericks Preview: The Luka Doncic Era Begins

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 24-58 (13th in West)

Players Added: Luka Doncic (draft), DeAndre Jordan (free agency), Devin Harris (FA), Jalen Brunson (draft), Ray Spalding (draft), Ryan Broekhoff (FA)

Players Lost: Doug McDermott (FA), Nerlens Noel (FA), Yogi Ferrell (FA), Aaron Harrison (FA), Kyle Collinsworth (FA), Johnathan Motley (FA)

Projected Team MVP: Harrison Barnes

I’m not ready to crown Doncic the best player on this team, but it’s possible he’s that guy by the end of the year. For now, I think it’s Jordan and Barnes vying for that title, and if Barnes can put together a third-straight season like he’s had in Dallas for a solid, fringe contender, that will be impressive and he’ll earn team MVP honors. Doncic is certainly the future of the franchise — at least that’s the hope in Dallas — but rookies tend to struggle with consistency and while the flashes of greatness may be on display, I think there will be enough downs to go along with the ups for the Slovenian wunderkind that will keep him behind Barnes for now.