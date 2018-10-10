2018-19 Dallas Mavericks Preview: The Luka Doncic Era Begins

10.10.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 24-58 (13th in West)

Players Added: Luka Doncic (draft), DeAndre Jordan (free agency), Devin Harris (FA), Jalen Brunson (draft), Ray Spalding (draft), Ryan Broekhoff (FA)

Players Lost: Doug McDermott (FA), Nerlens Noel (FA), Yogi Ferrell (FA), Aaron Harrison (FA), Kyle Collinsworth (FA), Johnathan Motley (FA)

Projected Team MVP: Harrison Barnes

I’m not ready to crown Doncic the best player on this team, but it’s possible he’s that guy by the end of the year. For now, I think it’s Jordan and Barnes vying for that title, and if Barnes can put together a third-straight season like he’s had in Dallas for a solid, fringe contender, that will be impressive and he’ll earn team MVP honors. Doncic is certainly the future of the franchise — at least that’s the hope in Dallas — but rookies tend to struggle with consistency and while the flashes of greatness may be on display, I think there will be enough downs to go along with the ups for the Slovenian wunderkind that will keep him behind Barnes for now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018-19 NBA Team Previews
TAGS2018-19 NBA Team Previewsdallas mavericksluka doncic

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP